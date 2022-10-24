Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 477 stocks valued at a total of $941.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHG(2.71%), AAPL(2.30%), and PG(2.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 672,776-share investment in NAS:LECO. Previously, the stock had a 7.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.94 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc traded for a price of $132.99 per share and a market cap of $7.70Bil. The stock has returned -6.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-book ratio of 8.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 273,177 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 457,611. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 10/24/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $58.21 per share and a market cap of $13.76Bil. The stock has returned -25.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a price-book ratio of 6.46.

During the quarter, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 106,959 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 170,278. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 10/24/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $129.37 per share and a market cap of $306.57Bil. The stock has returned -5.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-book ratio of 7.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.76 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 33,027 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $380.43 per share and a market cap of $287.24Bil. The stock has returned -15.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.40.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 97,855 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.09.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $92.4 per share and a market cap of $22.30Bil. The stock has returned -34.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

