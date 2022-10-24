MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 272 stocks valued at a total of $207.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(10.40%), VUG(10.34%), and VOO(9.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LQDH by 62,469 shares. The trade had a 2.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $88.82 per share and a market cap of $741.65Mil. The stock has returned -5.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC bought 78,414 shares of BATS:FLOT for a total holding of 152,510. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.24 per share and a market cap of $9.15Bil. The stock has returned -0.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC bought 60,572 shares of ARCA:SRLN for a total holding of 135,870. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.92.

On 10/24/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $41.05 per share and a market cap of $6.22Bil. The stock has returned -6.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC bought 9,916 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 97,910. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $222.07 per share and a market cap of $69.50Bil. The stock has returned -27.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a price-book ratio of 6.84.

MBM Wealth Consultants, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FALN by 79,224 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.94.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.88 per share and a market cap of $2.24Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a price-book ratio of 7.05.

