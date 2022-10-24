Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10 S. ACADEMY STREET. SUITE 250 GREENVILLE, SC 29601

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 142 stocks valued at a total of $686.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(7.00%), VO(3.06%), and VTV(2.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 51,713 shares of NYSE:EMR for a total holding of 96,463. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.05.

On 10/24/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $83.89 per share and a market cap of $49.60Bil. The stock has returned -11.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 72,590-share investment in NYSE:VZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.54 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $35.97 per share and a market cap of $151.06Bil. The stock has returned -27.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 9,654 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 40,016. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 10/24/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $316.22 per share and a market cap of $147.01Bil. The stock has returned -50.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-book ratio of 10.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.10 and a price-sales ratio of 8.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 11,439 shares in NYSE:CMI, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.76 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Cummins Inc traded for a price of $233.56 per share and a market cap of $32.93Bil. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cummins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 26,224-share investment in NYSE:OSK. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.32 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Oshkosh Corp traded for a price of $83.29 per share and a market cap of $5.44Bil. The stock has returned -19.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oshkosh Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.