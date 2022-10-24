Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 31, 2022!

Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on Oct. 24, 2022. The dividend will be payable on Nov. 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on Nov. 3, 2022.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

