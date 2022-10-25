United Asset Strategies, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

666 Old Country Rd/STE 104 Garden City, NY 11530

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 210 stocks valued at a total of $651.00Mil. The top holdings were XLK(3.63%), AMZN(3.32%), and MSFT(3.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were United Asset Strategies, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 54,680 shares in BATS:IGV, giving the stock a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $284.17 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $261.11 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned -39.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a price-book ratio of 5.78.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:J by 88,092 shares. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.26.

On 10/25/2022, Jacobs Solutions Inc traded for a price of $110.85 per share and a market cap of $14.15Bil. The stock has returned -18.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jacobs Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 185,964-share investment in NYSE:BTI. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.07 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, British American Tobacco PLC traded for a price of $38.23 per share and a market cap of $85.76Bil. The stock has returned 13.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, British American Tobacco PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 170,867-share investment in ARCA:EWW. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.05 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF traded for a price of $48.06 per share and a market cap of $716.10Mil. The stock has returned -0.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:NOW by 15,815 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $450.27.

On 10/25/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $366.56 per share and a market cap of $74.05Bil. The stock has returned -46.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 402.80, a price-book ratio of 17.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 103.77 and a price-sales ratio of 11.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

