Verity & Verity, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $621.00Mil. The top holdings were GILD(3.17%), RTX(2.96%), and ABBV(2.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verity & Verity, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Verity & Verity, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 121,884 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/25/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $27.18 per share and a market cap of $111.60Bil. The stock has returned -42.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Verity & Verity, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 21,613 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 10/25/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $118.38 per share and a market cap of $65.54Bil. The stock has returned -31.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-book ratio of 4.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Verity & Verity, LLC bought 82,475 shares of NYSE:VFC for a total holding of 118,536. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.14.

On 10/25/2022, VF Corp traded for a price of $27.86 per share and a market cap of $10.82Bil. The stock has returned -57.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VF Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Verity & Verity, LLC bought 5,643 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 35,584. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 10/25/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $456.52 per share and a market cap of $184.89Bil. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-book ratio of 8.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.90 and a price-sales ratio of 6.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Verity & Verity, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XRT by 44,477 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.58.

On 10/25/2022, SPDR Retail ETF traded for a price of $59.58 per share and a market cap of $303.87Mil. The stock has returned -35.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Retail ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.96.

