LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises FIGS, Inc. (“FIGS” or “the Company”) (: FIGS) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their FIGS stock. FIGS investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. FIGS is the subject of an article published by Seeking Alpha on October 18, 2022. The article quotes the lawyer representing individuals in a lawsuit against the Company as saying, “As I said in court today, our evidence will show during this trial that FIGS founders Heather Hasson and Trina Spear advertised that they invented a proprietary chemical to make their scrubs anti-microbial, kill bacteria immediately on contact, and repel liquid – even though they never did so, and knew it was false…They continued to do this even in the face of internal, expert, and consumer pushback. FIGS will not provide any scientific evidence to support their claims or the breakdown of their supposed chemical treatment for scrubs." Based on this news, shares of FIGS fell by more than 10% in intraday trading on October 19, 2022.

