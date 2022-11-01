KNOXVILLE, TN, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus ( PVCT) today announced that the Company has expanded its sponsored research program with James G. Krueger, MD, PhD, Co-director, Center for Clinical and Translational Science, D. Martin Carter Professor in Clinical Investigation, Senior Attending Physician, and head of the Laboratory of Investigative Dermatology at The Rockefeller University to investigate the potential for PH-10, a topical formulation of Provectus’ pharmaceutical-grade small molecule rose bengal sodium (RBS) drug substance, to directly alter the growth and differentiation of human keratinocytes, and to block cytokine-mediated signaling that creates different inflammatory skin diseases and may also be important in skin neoplasms.



PH-10 is an immuno-dermatology, multi-indication viable, clinical-stage pharmaceutical asset that the Company has used to treat more than 200 patients in multiple early- and mid-stage clinical trials for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Dr. Krueger and the Laboratory of Investigative Dermatology plan to examine the effects of a wider range of PH-10 concentrations on human keratinocytes in vitro at the level of gene transcription. They also hope to determine PH-10’s interaction with and uptake by blood leukocytes, because these cells mediate inflammatory skin diseases and control or protect against some types of skin cancers.

The Kruger team previously elucidated several PH-10 mechanisms of action from work that it did as part of a Provectus clinical study of psoriasis, showing that:

PH-10 treatment significantly down-regulated IL-17A, IL-22, IL-26, IL-36, and keratin 16 genes,



Pathways significantly improved by PH-10 treatment included published psoriasis transcriptomes and cellular responses mediated by IL-17, IL-22, and interferons,



PH-10 treatment resulted in the downregulation of more than 500 disease-related genes, and



The expression of a wide-range of central “psoriasis-related” genes including IL-23, IL-17, IL-22, S100A7, IL-19, IL-36 and CXCL1 were effectively normalized to levels consistent with non-lesional skin.



A copy of the medical conference poster of this prior work by the Kruger team is available on Provectus’ website.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). The Company’s lead molecule is rose bengal sodium. A second HX molecule has been synthesized.

Provectus’ drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), animal health, and tissue regeneration and repair, and use multiple routes of administration, such as intralesional (IL), topical (.top), oral (P.O.), inhaled (.inh), intranasal (IN), and intravenous (IV).

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: The information in this press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of U.S. securities legislation, relating to the business of Provectus and its affiliates, which are based on the opinions and estimates of Company management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek,” “anticipate,” “budget,” “plan,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “may,” “will,” “project,” “predict,” “potential,” “targeting,” “intend,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

The safety and efficacy of the agents and/or uses under investigation have not been established. There is no guarantee that the agents will receive health authority approval or become commercially available in any country for the uses being investigated or that such agents as products will achieve any particular revenue levels.

Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specifically specified herein, and Provectus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those described in Item 1A of:

