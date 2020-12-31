PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays American Depositary Receipts on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 22, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in BCS:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/barclays-loss-submission-form?id=32948&from=4

Barclays PLC NEWS - BCS NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Barclays PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: a) as of December 31, 2020 and February 18, 2021, Barclays had a material weakness in its internal control environment due to the fact that the over-issuance had occurred and was not immediately identified; and b) they failed to disclose that as of February 18, 2021 (i) Barclays Bank PLC ("BBPLC") had and was selling unregistered securities in excess of the amounts registered by the August 2019 shelf registration statement, (ii) BBPLC was violating U.S. securities laws and/or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability, and (iii) BBPLC was required to conduct a rescission offer for those unregistered securities.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Barclays you have until November 22, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Barclays securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the BCS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/barclays-loss-submission-form?id=32948&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bcs-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-november-22-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-barclays-plc-shareholders-301657636.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm