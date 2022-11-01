OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced that the Company has delivered two vans to Coastal Marine Services, Inc., a San Diego based company in California, under California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Program ("HVIP").

Philip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We're pleased to deliver vehicles to Coastal Marine. We are excited to be providing vehicles to the port area. Shipyard contractors are realizing the need to switch to Zero Emissions. As demand for electric trucks and vans continues to grow, we look forward to benefiting from our status as an approved vendor for HVIP and providing our vehicles to businesses looking to upgrade their fleets with zero-emission transportation."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contacts:

ICR, Inc.

New York, NY

Telephone: (646) 200-8873

Email: [email protected]

Envirotech Vehicles

Susan Emry, Executive Vice President

Telephone: (870) 970-3355 ext. 1001

Email: [email protected]

Press Inquiries

Stephen Murdoch, VP PR

Telephone: (289) 241-3997

Email: [email protected]

Arkansas Press Inquiries

Kristen Nicholson, APR

Telephone: (501) 350-3658

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722107/Envirotech-Vehicles-Delivers-2-Vans-to-Coastal-Marine-Services-Inc



