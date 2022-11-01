WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, today announced a licensing program for its high-quality, multichannel wireless WiSA E software. The program is targeted towards HDTV platforms and speaker manufacturers. As consumer demand for an enhanced audio experience grows, WiSA Technologies projects that a low-cost licensing program making WiSA’s audio technology readily available to industry platforms will enable an ecosystem of affordable and interoperable immersive audio products.

WiSA E is currently being ported to Amlogic’s low-cost HDTV platform. WiSA Technologies is also working with several leading IoT chip manufacturers, including Realtek and Espressif, to run WiSA’s audio software on low-cost Wi-Fi chips.

“Today’s multichannel audio components are expensive ASICs that are relegated to the higher end of the market,” said Eric Almgren, WiSA’s Chief Strategy Officer. “WiSA has taken its multichannel audio technology that is currently used by many of the world’s leading audio brands and created an embeddable software product designed to run on HDTV SoC platforms and low-cost IoT/Wi-Fi chips. Our new licensing program enables any smart TV or speaker to offer multichannel, high-quality wireless audio at a much lower cost than what is currently available on the market.”

WiSA E is interoperable audio software/IP designed to be ported to TV SoC platforms enabling built-in transmission capabilities of high-quality multichannel audio streams. To enable an ecosystem of interoperable speakers, WiSA E is also designed to run on low-cost 3rd-party 5GHz IoT chips/modules. The WiSA Association, a 70+ industry member organization, is currently developing an interoperability test specification to ensure that products using WiSA E technology work seamlessly with each other.

“For the majority of consumers, high-quality immersive audio systems are too expensive and too complex to set up,” says Brett Moyer, WiSA’s CEO. “By licensing WiSA’s industry-proven multichannel wireless audio technology to HDTV platform providers, consumers can easily and affordably add wireless speakers creating a full Atmos-capable immersive sound system without the need for any extra cables or wires.”

WiSA E is sampling this quarter (Q4, 2022) with select Beta customers. WiSA E software product business licensing discussions have begun; WiSA E software porting to platforms is being supported in USA, Asia, and India. WiSA Technologies expects WiSA E software to be in production during 2023.

WiSA E Demonstration at CES 2023

WiSA Technologies will be demonstrating WiSA E at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Demonstrations are by appointment only and will be available Thursday – Saturday, January 5 – 7, 2023 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center. To schedule a product demonstration and discuss how WiSA E licensing can enable increased revenue by embedding wireless audio capabilities in TVs, please contact James Cheng, VP Sales, at [email protected].

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

