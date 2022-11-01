LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. ( CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company, today announced that it has begun the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (“Horizon”) and MERJ Exchange Limited (“MERJ”).



The planned dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide the Company the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in NASDAQ-listed Crown.

Speaking about the application to list on Upstream, Doug Croxall, CEO of Crown, said, “We are always looking for ways to provide greater liquidity and value to our shareholders. At the request of some of our larger shareholders, we looked into a dual listing on Upstream and determined it to be an excellent way to reach a worldwide market of potential new investors who can learn about our Company.”

Approval to be listed on Upstream is subject to approval by MERJ. However, as a current Nasdaq issuer Crown may be eligible for an expedited listing process.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market (MERJ Exchange), is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. Powered by Horizon's Ethereum-L2 matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, and invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & international equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange. Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/GetListed.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

