Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the third quarter of 2022 and updated its outlook for full year 2022.

The Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and other earnings materials can be found on the Moody’s IR website at ir.moodys.com. In addition, the earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

“Moody’s plays a vital role in helping our customers navigate increasingly dynamic times,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “In this context, Moody’s Analytics again delivered impressive growth this quarter as our suite of data, digital insights and decision solutions helped customers identify and manage their risks. However, Moody’s Investors Service’s revenue was meaningfully impacted as global debt issuance declined sharply amid ongoing market volatility, persistent inflation and geopolitical tensions. We continue to prioritize financial discipline, as we balance our short-term performance with executing on our long-term integrated risk assessment strategy. Despite the strong performance of Moody’s Analytics, we recognize the need to take decisive actions to control and streamline our expense base. We are accelerating the Geolocation Restructuring Program announced last quarter and expanding it to include additional savings. In light of the ongoing macro uncertainties, we remain cautious about credit market activity for the remainder of 2022 and have reflected this in our updated full year 2022 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range.”

CONFERENCE CALL

Date and Time October 25, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Webcast The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com, within “Events & Presentations”. Dial in U.S. and Canada +1-888-330-2508 Other callers +1-240-789-2735 Passcode 9302427 Dial In Replay A replay will be available immediately after the call on October 25, 2022 and until November 24, 2022. U.S. and Canada +1-800-770-2030 Other callers +1-647-362-9199 Passcode 9302427

