OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:BDRL), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, broadband, and fiber optic transmission technologies, announced today that the Drake PEG PLUS Advanced Video Encoder (the "Drake PEG PLUS") has been standardized by a North American-based tier one broadband cable operator for providing local content contribution and backhaul to their national IP video operations center. The high reliability of the Drake PEG PLUS, its superb video quality, effective remote management, dual encode, native ZIXI support, and additional unique features were the major factors in the tier one operator's recent decision.

The Drake PEG PLUS is a professional stand-alone digital video encoder, and recently incorporated ZIXI error correction and security technology at no additional cost. This allows local contribution video and audio content to be reliably and securely streamed over an unmanaged network, including the public internet, allowing telco, cable, and fiber optic service providers to backhaul and centralize their content distribution without the need to lease or install private lines. The ZIXI protocol provides professional broadcasters, sports networks, and service providers a mechanism to adapt the public internet using standard IP protocols, to ingest and transport broadcast quality video with high reliability and high quality of service. The Drake PEG PLUS also uniquely offers two separately encoded versions of a common input in either MPEG-2 or MPEG-4/H.264 HD or SD formats concurrently.

"We're really excited by the positive market momentum we've seen recently with our Drake PEG PLUS and our Clearview encoder and transcoder products, along with this customer's recent decision to standardize on the Drake PEG PLUS", said Phil Coady, Vice President, Service Operator Sales. "By the completion of our customer's current planning, our Drake PEG PLUS will be deployed and in operation in a large portion of the country, supporting the ingest of local broadcast content as well as public, educational and government programs for national redistribution."

The Drake PEG PLUS features selectable HD-SDI PCM-embedded audio, or analog left and right baseband audio and video. Audio compression can be Dolby® Digital, MPEG1-Layer 2 stereo, or AAC stereo. Direct fiber optic or ethernet connectivity is supported through a single SFP port and SFP module or RJ45 port.

Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of its products continue to be designed and built in their state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Blonder Tongue anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future should be considered "forward-looking" statements, including statements that use the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "target", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "endeavor", "should", "could", "may" and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to continue as a going concern. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

