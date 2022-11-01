MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML) will host an Investor Day on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in New York, NY. Chief Executive Officer, Dee Choubey, Chief Financial Officer, Rick Correia, and other members of the executive team will provide an overview of MoneyLion’s mission and strategy, market opportunity, product roadmap, financials and key initiatives, followed by a live Q&A session. Join us to discover what the future of money looks like.

Registration for the live webcast of the event can be found here and on MoneyLion’s Investor Relations website at investors.moneylion.com. Additional materials and information will be available closer to the date of the event. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Advanced registration is required for in-person attendance and is available by invitation. For additional information, interested parties may contact [email protected].

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is the go-to destination for personalized financial content, products and advice. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

For more information about MoneyLion, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024006073/en/