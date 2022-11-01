Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 01, 2022!

Medicenna to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on Friday, November 4, 2022

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or “the Company") ( MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on November 4, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET to report its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results and operational highlights.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9716 from Canada or the United States or 1-201-493-6779 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 13733195. To access the live webcast, please visit https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1573316&tp_key=64173fbac0. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on Medicenna’s website.

About Medicenna
Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) binding without CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ program (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) is designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has been studied in 5 clinical trials including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

Further Information
For further information about the Company please contact:
Elizabeth Williams, Chief Financial Officer, 416-648-5555, [email protected]   
Investor Contact
For more investor information, please contact:
Dan Ferry, Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7576, [email protected]
