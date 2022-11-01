CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced its leading presence as a Diamond Level sponsor at the 48th annual meeting of the American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI) being held in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 24 to October 28.

“CareDx is proud to be a leading sponsor of this year’s ASHI meeting to help drive continued innovation in transplantation through our laboratory products,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “We are excited to share the latest data about our innovative, best-in-class NGS HLA typing kits and chimerism monitoring solutions for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.”1

CareDx will be presenting the latest data on its AlloSeq NGS1 solutions and hosting a symposium, “Innovation Across the Pre- and Post-Transplant Journey,” on Tuesday, October 25, from 12:00 noon to 2:05 p.m. PT. Moderated by Curtis Lind, Vice President and Head of Research and Development Products at CareDx, the symposium includes the following:

NGS-HLA for Solid Organ Transplant: The Time is Now. Cathi Murphey Half, Ph.D., HCLD/CC(ABB), A(ACHI), Director, Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics Laboratory Southwest Immunodiagnostics, Inc.

Paula Arnold, Ph.D., D(ABHI), Technical Director, HLA Department of Pathology, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

“I look forward to attending this year’s ASHI meeting and connecting with the HLA community to review the latest transplant innovations, including those developed by CareDx using next-generation sequencing and hybrid capture technologies,” said Cathi Murphey Half, Ph.D., HCLD/CC(ABB), A(ACHI) Director, Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics Laboratory Southwest Immunodiagnostics, Inc.

Eight scientific abstracts highlight the use of CareDx’s flagship AlloSeq Tx171, which offers laboratory professionals a novel method for matching transplant recipients and potential donors. The hybrid capture approach to matching is unique to CareDx and gives labs flexibility in gene content and increased robustness over other methodologies. By sequencing the HLA genes, better matches can be selected, giving transplanted organs a higher chance of long-term allograft survival.

Additionally, three abstracts highlight the validation and use of AlloSeq HCT.1 The data will highlight the performance and potential utility of a more streamlined, sensitive approach for NGS-based engraftment monitoring and surveillance following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

References:

1. AlloSeq Tx17 and AlloSeq HCT are for research use only in the United States.

