Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora'' or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that the Company will be hosting an analyst call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 02:00 p.m. EST via webcast to discuss Flora Growth’s recent M%26amp%3BA+activity+and strategic growth opportunities.

The conference call and live webcast will invite analysts to pose questions to Flora and Franchise Global Health’s leadership teams regarding the recent announcement of the definitive agreement of acquisition between the two companies and the opportunities within the cannabis industry on the global stage. To access this call, we encourage analysts to contact [email protected] to pre-register.

Live Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Time: 02:00 p.m. ET

Online Participant Link:

https%3A%2F%2Fus02web.zoom.us%2Fj%2F84215242723

One tap mobile: US: +16699006833,,84215242723# or +16694449171,,84215242723#

For dial-in information by country, click+here.

The live webcast will be available online through the above participant link and will be archived and available on the Company’s website within approximately 24 hours.

The recording will be available on the Company’s Investor Center page until April 26th, 2023.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands, designed to deliver the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its commercial, house of brands, and life sciences divisions. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social media for more information.

About Franchise Global Health Inc.

Franchise Global Health Inc. (“FGH”), through its subsidiaries, is a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industries, with principal operations in Germany and with operations, assets, strategic partnerships and investments internationally. FGH’s business objective is to develop a fully-integrated, leading European medical cannabis business, with the goal of providing high-quality pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis to distribution partners and, ultimately, to patients, at competitive prices. For more information, please visit www.franchiseglobalhealth.com or visit FGH’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains ‘‘forward-looking statements,’’ as defined by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Flora’s current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Flora’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 9, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Flora’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Flora’s filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Flora’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Flora disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Flora (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

