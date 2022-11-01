Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the “REIT”), an owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate, today announced that it has launched a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives. The REIT’s Board of Trustees has established a special committee, co-chaired by Tom Farley and Michael Fitzgerald and made up of five independent directors, to oversee the process and will retain a financial advisor to assist with the strategic review.

The special committee will evaluate a broad range of options with a focus on maximizing value for unitholders. These alternatives could include acquisitions, divestments, corporate transactions, and other partnership opportunities with the potential to unlock the inherent value contained within the REIT’s portfolio of high-quality workplace real estate.

There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any transaction or other alternative, nor any assurance as to its outcome or timing. The REIT intends to provide an update once the review process is completed. The REIT’s financial results for the third quarter 2022 will be available on November 1, 2022.

About Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT’s portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. The REIT acquires quality assets at a discount to replacement cost and creates value for unitholders by applying hands-on asset management strategies to grow rental revenue, extend lease term and increase occupancy. Visit slateofficereit.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management’s expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words “plans”, “expects”, “does not expect”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “does not anticipate”, “projects”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur”, “be achieved”, or “continue” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the strategic review process and the strategic alternatives that may be available to the REIT. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings of the REIT with securities regulators.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005468/en/