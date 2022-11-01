NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on October 27th, 2022.



KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference

Thursday, October 27th at 11:30 a.m. ET

Register here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

