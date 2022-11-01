VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a contextual computing platform provider specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence solutions, today announced that VERSES’ Founder and CEO, Gabriel René, will present a corporate overview to investors at the 15th annual LD Micro Main Event conference on Wednesday, October 26, at 11:30 a.m. PDT / 2:30 p.m. EDT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Visit https://me22.sequireevents.com to register for the conference and access the “Track 5” presentation. A copy of the company’s slide presentation will be available on the investor section of the VERSES website at the conclusion of the event.

About the LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About LD Micro ( SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

About VERSES

VERSES is a next-generation AI company providing foundational technology for the contextual computing era. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES’ flagship offering, COSM ™, is an AI Operating System for enhancing any application with adaptive intelligence. Built on open standards, COSM transforms disparate data into a universal context that fosters trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn, and Twitter .

