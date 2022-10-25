PR Newswire

New Design Facilitates a More Robust Patient Experience at a Time When Direct-to-Consumer Healthcare Delivery Demand is Surging

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, is proud to announce its newly enhanced website design that makes patient navigation more productive. In its ongoing efforts to strengthen, upgrade and build out its HealthLynked Network digital health platform and grow its Health Services Segment, HealthLynked has implemented these improvements to provide an easier and more efficient and effective patient experience, something that has been a core objective of HealthLynked from the very beginning.

Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked's CEO stated "Consumer demand to help navigate an increasingly complex healthcare system has continued to drive growth in our users. Creating two websites that can focus on both of our markets – patient members and healthcare providers – will improve our messaging and more clearly define our services. Many of the services we provide are bidirectional and the messaging needs to be focused to each specific user group."

Upgraded Web Design Features

The current upgrade bifurcates the HealthLynked website into clearer Patient and Provider sites for more clarity and ease of use for both constituents. At a time when Direct-To-Consumer healthcare delivery (D2C) is experiencing a surge in demand – in part due to the pandemic – having the right digital approach and tools to take advantage of that D2C market is an important factor HealthLynked's growth. According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the global digital health market is projected to experience a 21.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030. We believe that HealthLynked is well positioned to participate in that growth.

The HealthLynked Network's Patient Portal (https://www.healthlynked.com/ ) has been updated and is focused on improving the patient member experience with more direct patient-focused messaging and features. The Patient Portal's updates and features include the following:

Setting up a profile in the HealthLynked system

Uploading medical information

Connecting with their doctors

Making appointments online

Connecting with family members to co-manage their healthcare

Telemedicine services

Concierge appointment services for members of HealthLynked affiliates

Nurse chat and medical record updates

Healthcare guidance

The HealthLynked Network's Provider site (https://provider.healthlynked.com/ ) is solely focused on services that HealthLynked offers to healthcare providers. These enhancements and offerings include:

Claiming practice profiles

Adding providers under the practice

Mobile check-in application

Paid services for new patient appointments

Telemedicine

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

HLYK Contact:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+1 (800)-928-7144, ext. 103

