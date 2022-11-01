TORONTO, ON, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Snakes & Lattes Inc. ( FUNN) is proud to be in the running for ‘Most Innovative Retailer of the Year’ at the annual prestigious Toy and Game International Excellence ‘TAGIE’ awards. Winners will be revealed on November 19th.

The annual TAGIE awards held in Chicago are a significant industry showcase. There are 9 categories and many household names are in the lists of nominees. It is an honor to be a finalist in the ‘Most Innovative Retailer’ category along with other industry giants such as Disney (Star Wars), Barnes and Noble, F.A.O. Schwarz, and Hasbro Pulse.

Details of the event can be found at:

https://www.chitag.com/2022-tagie-awards-submissions

“Snakes & Lattes always had a special relation with the organizer of the TAGIE awards, Mary Couzin and her team at People of Play. 10 years ago, Mary invited me to speak at the awards and participate in panel discussions. She believed in us from early on and has been instrumental in our success. This gave us an incredible Tribune to present our concept to industry peers and created legitimacy as a member of the game industry. The network gained provides for numerous business opportunities and collaborations,” said Snakes & Lattes Inc. Founder, Ben Castanie.

Ben continued, “This is quite a big deal to be recognized by the industry at this level. Even nicer the recognition and nomination came from the public, it is a wonderful feeling of pride to be held side by side with the other big names.”

Previous winners of Innovative Retailers:

2021 LEGO

2020 Mastermind Toys

2019 Exploding Kittens

Event voting is open to the public until October 30th and can be found at:

https://www.peopleofplay.com/toy-game-innovation-awards/2022

Twitter update for awareness: We have migrated all followers to our twitter account @Snakesandlattes. Going forward this account will be used for corporate tweets. If you were already a follower, thank you! If you are not yet, please go on twitter and give us a follow!

About Snakes & Lattes Inc.

Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently operates 7 tabletop gaming bars and cafes: 3 located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 1 in Tempe, Arizona, 1 in Tucson, Arizona, 1 in Provo, Utah, and 1 in Chicago, Illinois. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, and is believed to be the largest in the world. Our board game cafes have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from.

