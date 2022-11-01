BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

In light of the Company’s pending transaction with EQT X fund (“EQT Private Equity”) announced on September 28, 2022, Billtrust has elected to cease conducting quarterly earnings conference calls. The Company plans to continue providing quarterly earnings releases and will continue to file reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) until the transaction has been completed. For more information about the pending transaction with EQT Private Equity, see the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 28, 2022, and the Company’s preliminary proxy statement relating to the required shareholder approvals filed with the SEC on October 21, 2022.

About BTRS Holdings Inc.

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

