A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe1f9d2e-f230-494b-9bb9-6b910a14f2aa

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. ( IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ilya Rachman, MD, PhD, and Chief Financial Officer Gabriel Morris will present a company overview and milestones achieved to enable kick-off of 2 IMX-110 clinical trials at the ThinkEquity Conference at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, New York on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.



Presentation date and time: October 26, 2022, 2:00 PM ET

View the live presentation: http://www.immixbio.com/thinkequity2022

Presentation Topic: ImmixBio Milestones Achieved to Enable Kick-off of 2 IMX-110 Clinical Trials



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page located within the Investor Relations section of the ImmixBio website at http://www.immixbio.com/IR for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

“I am pleased with the level of investor interest in Immix Biopharma after we announced in October that IMX-110 clinical trial data is expected to be released on a rolling basis beginning in Q1 2023,” said Ilya Rachman, MD, PhD. “Since then, we have fielded additional inbound industry interest in ImmixBio. We are especially excited about our upcoming combination trial of IMX-110 with BeiGene / Novartis’ anti-PD-1, tislelizumab. I am looking forward to presenting milestones we have achieved to enable kick-off of 2 IMX-110 clinical trials at the upcoming ThinkEquity conference.”

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio™) ( IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Our lead asset IMX-110, currently in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials, holds orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for soft tissue sarcoma, and has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening form of cancer in children. RPDD qualifies ImmixBio to receive fast track review and a priority review voucher (PRV) at the time of marketing approval of IMX-110. Our proprietary SMARxT Tissue-Specific™ Platform produces drug candidates that circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all 3 components of the tumor micro-environment (TME). We believe ImmixBio’s TME Normalization™ technology severs the lifelines between the tumor and its metabolic and structural support. Learn more at www.immixbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Immix Biopharma’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Immix Biopharma, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Contact

Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Gabriel Morris

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+1 (888) 958-1084