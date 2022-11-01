The Council of Fashion Designers of America is pleased to introduce the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. The Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion is an opportunity to recognize a fashion visionary, leading with technology and innovation in branding/marketing, social media, customer engagement, performance, or product development, that shapes how customers are shopping for fashion.

The inaugural award will go to SKIMS, the solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear. SKIMS continues to innovate, expand its selection, and introduce new categories with inclusive styles at accessible price points. SKIMS Co-Founder and Creative Director Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and CEO Jens Grede, and Founding Partner and Chief Product Officer Emma Grede will accept the award at this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony on November 7.

“Fashion relies on true visionaries to push the envelope and propel our industry forward,” CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said. “With SKIMS, Kim, Emma, and Jens have pioneered new technology in the process of reinventing the concept of solutions-oriented shapewear. Together with our CFDA Fashion Awards partner Amazon Fashion, which is a continuous innovator on behalf of customers, the CFDA is incredibly proud to honor SKIMS with the inaugural Innovation Award.”

“The Innovation Award is an opportunity for Amazon Fashion to honor the visionaries who have been instrumental in evolving the industry and shaping how customers are shopping for fashion,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion. “This year we’re excited to not only unveil our newly established Innovation Award with the CFDA, but to also present the award to SKIMS. Similarly to how we work at Amazon Fashion, SKIMS works backward from the customers' latent needs to innovate on their behalf and provide the solutions they’re seeking, to make shopping easier and more delightful. We look forward to this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards and to continue our joint mission with the CFDA to champion American talent.”

“SKIMS is delighted to be recognized as the first-ever recipient of the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion. Thank you to the CFDA and Amazon Fashion for acknowledging our efforts in the industry as we continue to innovate to find solutions for all customers,” Kardashian, Grede, and Grede said in a joint statement from SKIMS.

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in Partnership with Amazon Fashion will take place on Monday, November 7, at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

To mark the CFDA’s 60th anniversary, the awards will be co-hosted by CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez, and Jack McCollough.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of 456 of America’s foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. Pillars include Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion through the IMPACT initiative, as well as Sustainability in Fashion. The organization provides its members with timely and relevant thought-leadership and business development support. Emerging designers and students are supported through professional development programming and numerous grant and scholarship opportunities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the CFDA is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Schedule as part of the American Collections Calendar, as well as RUNWAY360, the digital destination for collection releases year-round. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives.

Amazon Fashion, the fashion retail division of Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), is a one-stop destination for head-to-toe style. Find apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry, watches, handbags, and luggage from a wide range of designer, contemporary, and emerging brands for any occasion, any style and any budget. Amazon Fashion continues to expand its wide selection and create new experiences on behalf of its customers, including Prime exclusive programs like Prime+Try+Before+You+Buy, allowing you try before you buy, and Personal+Shopper+by+Prime+Try+Before+You+Buy, a service that provides style inspiration and curated recommendations. Amazon Fashion also introduced The+Drop, an innovative shopping experience that gives customers access to limited-edition street-style collections designed by fashion influencers around the world. In 2020, Amazon Fashion unveiled Luxury+Stores, a destination that brings established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands directly to U.S. customers. Amazon Fashion aims to reinvent shopping for fashion and uses technology to serve customers with products and brands that are relevant to them. For more information, please visit www.amazon.com%2Ffashion.

