CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced the CrowdStrike+Falcon platform received a AAA rating in SE Labs’ first-ever Enterprise Advanced Security Ransomware test. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform detected and blocked 100% of ransomware files during testing, which involved both direct attacks with 270 ransomware variations and deep attack tactics with 10 sophisticated attacks mimicking the observed tactics of cyber criminals. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform also achieved 100% protection accuracy and 100% legitimacy accuracy with zero false positives.

According to the 2022+CrowdStrike+Global+Threat+Report, there was an 82% increase in ransomware-related data leaks year-over-year, making the comprehensive protection offered by CrowdStrike more important than ever. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform ingests and analyzes trillions of events in real time per day, making it one of the industry’s most advanced sources of truth for security insight and adversary intelligence. Machine learning-powered analytics allow customers to gain more intelligence to detect, prevent, predict and mitigate advanced attacks and zero-day exploits that leverage trusted processes.

“CrowdStrike Falcon performed exceptionally well, providing complete detection and protection coverage against all direct ransomware attacks,” said Simon Edwards, chief executive officer at SE Labs. “It also provided thorough insight into the full network breaches that concluded with ransomware deployments. There were no false positive results. An excellent result in an extremely challenging test.”

“Real world testing is incredibly important, especially when defending organizations against ransomware and it doesn’t get any better than 100% ransomware protection accuracy rating with zero false positives,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “This achievement validates the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform in successfully stopping breaches and protecting endpoints via a single, lightweight agent that uses powerful machine learning capabilities.”

CrowdStrike continues to set the industry standard for transparency and visibility into its technology by participating in independent tests from leading third-party organizations. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform was named the Best Endpoint Detection and Response product for a second consecutive year in SE Labs' 2021 Annual Report, delivered 100% detection in SE Labs’ Q4 2021 Enterprise Advanced Security (EDR) test, achieved 100% prevention in the fourth round of the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluations and won a fifth consecutive Approved Mac Security award in 2022 from AV-Comparatives by demonstrating 100% Mac malware protection. Gartner, Forrester and IDC have all recognized CrowdStrike as a leader in modern endpoint security.

The Enterprise Advanced Security Ransomware report from SE Labs, including details on how the CrowdStrike Falcon platform was tested, is available here. For additional information on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s AAA rating from SE Labs, please visit the blog.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

