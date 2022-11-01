SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on November 9, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT on the same day.

A webcast of the live conference call will be available through SES’s Investor Relations website investors.ses.ai. The following link can be used to register in advance for the call: earnings+call+webcast.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing the following numbers:

United States (Toll Free): 1 (833) 927 1758 International: 1 (929) 526 1599 Access Code: 516557

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the event is over at investors.ses.ai%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx.

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai%2Finvestors%2F

Source: SES AI Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005575/en/