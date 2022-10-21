Today, BlackRock announced the selection of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Cboe: DIVB) to its roster of iShares Core ETFs, entering the franchise as the lowest-cost dividend ETF trading in the U.S. at 5bps1, or 50 cents for every $1,000 invested.

DIVB enters the iShares Core ETF lineup to increase the options of low-cost, diversified income-seeking investment strategies for clients, as these types of exposures have the potential to outperform during periods of inflation and rising interest rates.

“Since the launch of iShares Core ETFs in 2012, clients have entrusted nearly $800 billion2 in assets as they’ve identified iShares Core ETFs as an efficient way to build a diversified long-term investment portfolio,” said Armando Senra, Head of iShares Americas at BlackRock. “The lineup has nearly tripled over the decade, part of BlackRock’s commitment to help people achieve financial goals like retirement no matter the market climate.”

iShares Core Equity ETFs have not made a capital gain distribution since BlackRock introduced the iShares Core ETF franchise, helping people minimize taxes and keep more of what they earn.

Commitment to Investment Affordability

Across 400 listed ETFs, U.S. iShares investors have saved $338 million in fee reductions since 20153, keeping more of what people earned within their portfolios. As the world’s largest ETF issuer by AUM, iShares has consistently demonstrated a commitment to pass the benefits of scale on to its clients.

“With current market conditions our clients are revisiting their investments, looking to build resilience while searching for income,” added Senra. “We believe iShares ETFs have a place in most Americans’ portfolios because they offer diversification, value and efficiency which are key ingredients in building wealth over time.”

iShares debuted in 1996 with the mission to make investing more affordable and accessible so more and more people can experience financial well-being. For more information on iShares Core ETFs, please+click+here.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Transactions in shares of ETFs may result in brokerage commissions and may generate tax consequences. All regulated investment companies are obliged to distribute portfolio gains to shareholders. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Diversification may not protect against market risk. There is no guarantee any fund will pay dividends.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.

©2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

____________________________

1 A basis point (bps) is one hundredth of one percent.

2 Source: BlackRock, as of October 21, 2022.

3 Source: BlackRock, as of October 13, 2022. Cumulative cost-savings figure is calculated by taking the difference between the previous fund expense ratio and the new fund expense ratio from 2015 through October 13, 2022, multiplied by the fund assets under management at the time of the fund reduction. Methodology does not account for compounding savings over time.

