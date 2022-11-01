LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Russia is believed to have the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, including 1,000 – 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons, some of which are up to 20 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb. With the conflict in Ukraine getting more chaotic and unrelenting, the thought of Putin resorting to using a Tactical Nuclear Weapon is the nightmare on everyone’s mind. The aftermath of such an event would be catastrophic, although US Nuclear’s (OTC-QB: UCLE) radiation monitoring systems would provide crucial help by monitoring and mapping radioactive fallout and hotspots, limiting people's exposure in the area, as well as monitoring food items for radioactive contamination.

Tactical Nuclear Weapons (TNWs) are designed for tactical or “limited strikes” against specific targets on the battlefield, rather than destroying whole cities. TNWs are smaller and more portable, but they generally still carry an explosive yield from a fraction of a kiloton up to 100 kilotons (in comparison, the Hiroshima bomb yield was “only” 12 kilotons), causing devastating destruction and death, in addition to radioactive fallout and poisoning.

US Nuclear’s Drone-RAD platform has the ability to autonomously monitor and map the radioactive fallout in the air from nuclear weapons as well as flag radioactive “hotspots” on the ground using high-powered drones so that local personnel can avoid the most contaminated areas and limit their exposure. Furthermore, US Nuclear also provides the FLG-9000 radiation food monitors that were also used back during the Chernobyl disaster. These food monitors use a large, shielded sample cavity to measure radioactivity on or in food items that are placed inside. These monitors are recommended to food wholesalers, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, military mess halls, civilian cafeterias, and others, for checking inventory of incoming food items or for testing immediately prior to eating, to ensure that we don’t have any radioactive fallout or contamination in our food.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: [email protected]

http://usnuclearcorp.com

http://tech-associates.com

http://overhoff.com