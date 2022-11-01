Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Members of the management team will host the call as follows:

Date November 10, 2022 Time 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) Live webcast registration Webcast+link Phone registration Call+registration+link

We encourage shareholders to register and listen to the call using the webcast link above. Once registered, you will receive an email containing the toll-free number, a direct entry passcode and a registrant ID. Please send questions you would like management to address in advance of the call to [email protected].

A replay of the event will be available on the webcast link at www.athersys.com under the investors' section approximately two hours after the call has ended. Shareholders may also call in for on-demand listening approximately three hours after the completion of the call until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 17, 2022, by dialing (888) 330-2506 or (240) 789-2712 and entering the conference code 70781.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization.

