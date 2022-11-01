Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) will launch its annual in-store fundraiser this week through Nov. 6, 2022, in support of local food banks in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. All 147 Company-owned stores under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Dan’s Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, Supermercado, VG’s Grocery, Forest Hill Foods and Ada Fresh Market are participating in this fundraiser.

This program allows shoppers to make quick, easy donations at checkout or online through Fast+Lane. Through this fundraiser, SpartanNash will support local families through food pantry donations to provide meals for those struggling with food insecurity this holiday season.

“With inflation and the already existing financial strain the holidays bring, many more families are needing extra help putting food on the table this year,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President, Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne+Chance. “We are calling on SpartanNash Associates and store guests to help us raise critical funds for food pantries in advance of the holiday season.”

Store guests are invited to help their neighbors by donating $1, $5, $10 or rounding up to the nearest dollar at the register during checkout. Every dollar donated makes a significant impact and can provide up to 10 meals, according to Feeding America.

“Westminster Food Pantry has received more than $20,000 from our partnership with the Breton Village D&W store in Grand Rapids,” said Westminster Food Pantry Business Administrator Angie Kelley. “This food pantry fundraiser has allowed us to purchase at least 100,000 pounds of food from our local food bank over the past few years. This partnership is a vital part of our operation, and we value it greatly.”

Since starting this annual fundraiser in 2016, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised over $1.7 million to support local food pantries. This effort is part of SpartanNash’s larger+commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Espartannash.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

