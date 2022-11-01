ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation ( TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud, identity and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that the Maryland Aviation Administration has contracted with Telos to provide the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-approved Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) service for processing worker background checks at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

Telos’ DAC service improves data integrity, increases the efficiency of credentialing operations and reduces costs. The DAC service enables submissions of workers’ biographic and biometric data to conduct background checks for individuals working in secure areas of U.S. commercial airports.

“The DAC service deployment at BWI Marshall Airport is notable for its integration with BWI’s Identity Management System, enabling efficient biographic and biometric transmissions,” said Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos. “We have streamlined the TSA-required aviation worker background check process, while upholding the high security and customer service standards at BWI.”

Telos’ aviation channeling service meets the TSA and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requirements for the transmission and protection of biographic and biometric data. Telos applies this TSA-accredited software-as-a-service platform to enable airports, air carriers, cargo carriers, and general aviation to perform identity and biometric-based background checks that mitigate insider threats to our nation’s aviation transportation infrastructure.

“Telos is the recognized leader in assuring the identities of aviation workers with advanced biometric and enrollment solutions, evidenced by the growing roster of airports and airlines – over 100 and counting – that currently use the Telos DAC solution,” said Lucini. “We are pleased to support the Maryland Aviation Administration and its world-class airport in their efforts to provide excellence in credentialing and vetting services of their aviation workers, all while reducing costs and providing superior customer care and flexibility.”

In August 2022, Telos announced the expansion of its aviation channeling service within the U.S. commercial aviation industry to include: USA Jet Airlines, IFL Group, California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV), Advanced Airlines, Backcountry Aviation and ABX Air, Albany Intl. Airport (ALB), Chicago O’Hare Intl. Airport (ORD), Chicago Midway Intl. Airport (MDW), Dallas Fort Worth Intl. Airport (DFW), Jacksonville Intl. Airport (JAX), Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport (GUM), Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl. Airport (MSF), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), Santa Barbara Airport (SBA), St. Pete-Clearwater Intl. Airport (PIE), State of Hawaii Dept. of Transportation for State Commercial Airports and more.

For more information about the Telos Designated Aviation Channeling service, visit www.aviationchanneling.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that the Company’s management believes are reasonable when made, they caution the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation ( TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

