ROCCAT, Turtle+Beach+Corporation’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC gaming peripherals brand, today revealed the %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EKone+Air+Wireless+Ergonomic+Gaming+Mouse%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E as the newest addition to its highly praised mouse range. The Kone Air features ROCCAT’s perfected ergonomic mouse shape and provides maximum versatility for both work and play. ROCCAT’s proprietary Stellar Wireless technology optimizes the Kone Air’s wireless connectivity for peak performance, including lag-free 2.4GHz wireless for fast-paced gaming, or Bluetooth® for on-the-go productivity and reduced power consumption. PC gamers can power up the Kone Air with two AA alkaline batteries for a maximum battery life of over 800 hours. Additionally, the Kone Air works using a single AA battery, achieving a lighter weight. ROCCAT’s wireless, ergonomic Kone Air mouse comes in Black or Arctic White and is available for pre-order today for a $69.99 (£59.99/€69.99) MSRP at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide. The Kone Air launches November 14, 2022.

“ROCCAT’s ergonomic Kone mouse design has been perfected through years of refinement, and the Kone Air is a PC gaming mouse that’s also purposefully designed to be productivity-friendly,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The Kone Air’s multi-button design is great for both gaming and productivity. Plus, you can make the weight lighter for gaming, or simply enjoy the shape and feel and incredibly long battery life.”

ROCCAT’s beloved Kone ergonomic shape ensures comfort even in the most intense gaming sessions. Placing a hand on the Kone Air is an unmistakable feeling, with ample palm support and durable, double-injected rubber side grips that feel great to the touch. The multi-button design is complimented by ROCCAT’s Easy-Shift[+]™ button duplicator technology, expanding the mouse’s nine buttons into 17 programmable inputs, and allowing for easy macros and actions. Simply hold down the Kone Air’s programable Easy-Shift[+] button to access the arsenal of secondary functions.

The Kone Air is packed with several proprietary ROCCAT technologies designed to help PC gamers achieve maximum in-game performance. ROCCAT’s TITAN Switches combine with the brand’s 19K DPI Owl-Eye Optical Sensor to provide speed, accuracy, and responsiveness.

