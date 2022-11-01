Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 01, 2022!

Amdocs Releases First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Investor Conference Schedule

5 minutes ago
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during first quarter of fiscal 2023:

November 15:Needham Networking Conference
Virtual
Investor meetings only
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
November 29:Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
The Phoenician, Scottsdale
Investor meetings only
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
December 6:Nasdaq Investor Conference
The May Fair Hotel, London
Fireside chat + investor meetings
Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
December 8:Barclays Global TMT Conference
The Palace Hotel, San Francisco
Investor meetings only
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
December 13:Oppenheimer 5G Summit
Virtual
Investor meetings only
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details will be available nearer the time at https://investors.amdocs.com.

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs
Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: [email protected]

