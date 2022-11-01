Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) ("Xperi" or the "Company") will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, following the close of market. The quarterly financial results will be reported on a carve-out basis which includes the Xperi product business and a portion of the unallocated overhead costs as part of Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA). The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

To access the Company's earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial toll-free: 1-888-660-6513

International callers, please dial: +1 929-203-0876

Conference ID: 5483252

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and can use the conference ID to access the call. The Company also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q3+2022+Earnings+Call+Webcast.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, IMAX® Enhanced, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Inc. in the United States and other countries.

