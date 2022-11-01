FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a global technology-led business services and solutions company, will be onsite at the Auto Finance Summit from October 26 to 28 at the Wynn Las Vegas to showcase Loan Manager, a technology-driven end-to-end loan and lease servicing platform designed to help lenders digitally transform the loan servicing and collections process.



Conduent is expanding the capabilities of the Loan Manager solution to provide lenders with enhanced insights to drive greater efficiencies in the loan process. On November 13, Conduent will roll out enhancements to the Loan Manager platform including:

A new wizard in the software to improve workflow management

Expanded collections queue and maintenance functionality

Enhanced dealer payments and history capabilities

A new omnichannel letter generator

As a leading provider of technology solutions for loan servicing in the auto financial services industry for more than 30 years, Conduent supports 14 million consumer loans and leases. Conduent’s Loan Manager platform helps banks and specialty financial institutions:

Improve the customer service experience with real-time, accurate data

Reduce IT and operations costs, by as much as 25%, by improving process efficiencies across loan and lease servicing operations

Integrate with other service providers through an extensive API library

Drive higher consumer satisfaction rates through omnichannel capabilities

Loan Manager’s demand-based SaaS approach removes the burden of buying, installing, upgrading, and managing software and IT infrastructure. Lenders using Conduent’s Loan Manager software can digitally transform servicing and collections with a solution that provides:

A highly scalable, customizable, and secure platform

Experienced client support team

Process automation through workflows and third-party integration

Modern microservices architecture and cloud-enabled technology

Real-time visibility into loan balances and transactions



“Client feedback drives our Loan Manager enhancement roadmap,” said Jeff Higdon, Senior Director, Consumer Finance Solutions at Conduent. “Our clients share their unique challenges in an ever-changing market. Conduent’s continued advancements in Loan Manager supports lenders as their business evolves and grows.”

A team of Conduent’s financial industry experts will be in booth 526 giving attendees a personalized look at the loan servicing platform that digitally transforms loan and lease servicing and collections.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S., or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Patterson, Conduent, +1-816-305-4421, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, [email protected]

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.