SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has announced a partnership between CareCloud’s medSR division and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital (ETCH) that will enhance patient experience and increase cost efficiency at the hospital through supply chain improvement.

Heading the partnership is medSR, which has been working with the hospital for the past eight months to solve costly supply chain problems. medSR and ETCH now plan to implement an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that will bolster efforts already underway by medSR to update the hospital’s processes and operations, reduce costs, refine strategic and financial planning, while simultaneously providing better patient care. The engagement demonstrates how CareCloud and medSR can provide comprehensive supply chain services for health systems by working top to bottom to revamp procurement activities that are customized to fit clients’ existing systems.

“Supply chain represents the second largest expense for any healthcare institution, and the current raw material and labor shortages make navigating supply procurement that much harder,” said Dwight Garvin, medSR’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “medSR can help alleviate some of those burdens by acting as an extension of ETCH. The implementation of the ERP will increase business intelligence for the hospital by automating processes and improving the accuracy of data which can help ETCH make better decisions and, ultimately, improve the patient experience.”

“Our former supply chain system lacked oversight and clinical trust, and we had very few ways to bridge those gaps,” said Caryn Hawthorne, ETCH vice president of finance. “This would have taken years for our current team to rectify. We needed a solution, and medSR provided it.”

Lesa Hawkins, ETCH’s financial controller, added, “The hospital’s business process has been synchronized with the help of medSR and our accounts payable and supply chain staff. We went from more than 500 purchase order exceptions to less than 30 in under six months' time. This cleaned up our month-end process significantly, allowing us to close faster and with greater confidence in the accuracy of our numbers.”

medSR is a premier information technology and operations consulting team that specializes in planning and executing transformational projects. To learn more about medSR’s advisory and consulting capabilities, visit medSR.com.

