VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC, a global leader of innovative identification and patient safety solutions, announced today the launch of the Comfort Cushion™ Mammography Pad for use by mammography providers, including hospitals and breast and women's health centers. The cushy pad is applied by mammography technicians to the receptor plate of the mammography machine to reduce patient discomfort during compression. While October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a time when the nation emphasizes the need for screening for early detection of cancer, mammography clinicians are concerned that mammography screening volumes still have not returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.

"Our breast health center customers are always looking for ways to make patients more comfortable while also capturing accurate images during the procedure," said Lisa Kim, Global Product Lead at PDC. "That's why we created Comfort Cushion. It reduces patient discomfort, but the grip of the cushion also makes it easier for technicians to properly position and secure breasts, leading to more accurate imaging and diagnosis."

"Comfort Cushion improves the patient experience by making the mammogram exam more comfortable," said Moriah Montilla, R.T.(R)(M), Department Supervisor at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. "We hope Comfort Cushion will help patients to feel more comfortable to return each year for their annual mammogram."

Comfort Cushion is applied directly to the image receptor with a convenient self-adhesive and is easily and cleanly removed when the image capture is complete. It comes in two convenient sizes to allow technicians to choose the size that best fits the patient and their image receptor. Comfort Cushion features a soft, spongy feel and is a pleasing lavender color. It is packaged 50 per box.

