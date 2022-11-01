MIRAMAR, FL, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) ( STEK), an innovative stemceutical™ company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today announced that it has finalized its acquisition agreement with Life Factor Research, a leading manufacturer in the nutraceutical world.



Stemtech Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer, John W. Meyer, said “we are extremely pleased to announce the finalization of the agreement to add Life Factor Research to the family of Stemtech Corporation businesses as the division responsible for research and development and product formulations. This new arrangement will enable Stemtech to offer more new, cutting-edge products to an ever-growing market interested in improved health and quality of life.”

Charles S. Arnold, Stemtech Corporation Chairman and CEO stated that “our commitment to excellence and being the cutting-edge stemceutical formulator company takes a huge leap forward with the addition of LFR to the Stemtech global enterprise. We will be developing many new products in close consultation with Life Factor Research for improving health benefits, anti-aging and longevity around the globe.”

Charles Layton, CEO of Life Factor Research commented that “from our beginnings, Life Factor Research has held fast to our foundational concept of creating nutraceutical products that through their proprietary nature and scientific proof create lasting change for our clients and their customers. During our progress in the highly expanding anti-aging space, we have had a core desire to align ourselves with the right “strategic partner”, and with great pride and anticipation of what is to come we are most grateful to be able to announce our alignment with Stemtech Corporation. Over the last year our team has had the opportunity to get a deep understanding of Stemtech's core values in the Stem Cell rejuvenation space and at the same time gain an appreciation for the distribution channels that will now be reached as a result of this union.”

Mr. Layton continues that “LFR has aggregated tremendous proprietary compounds, formulations, delivery and absorption technologies as well as patents that will be introduced into the market in truly revolutionary products which will, in some cases, be category creating. As the CEO of Life Factor Research, it would be impossible for me to overstate our collective potential in a space that is experiencing growth at a level which has been exploding year over year.”

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF blocker). Its stemceutical products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

www.Stemtech.com

Investor Relations:

Phone: 954-715-6000 ext 1040.

Email: [email protected]