PR Newswire

Find Fun and Inspiration All Season Long for Holiday Prep and Gifting Essentials

UNION, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is welcoming the holiday season with everything shoppers need to gift and entertain from the brands and products they love, plus convenience and value they'll find only at Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon. From preparing to host family and friends, to finding gifting inspiration for everyone on their list, customers can conveniently shop their favorite brands for all things holiday, all while earning points every time they shop through the new, cross-banner Welcome Rewards™ program. Customers can also conveniently shop wherever and whenever they choose by visiting their nearest store or with a range of omnichannel services, including Same Day Delivery and Buy Online Pick-Up in Store.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. welcomes the holidays with convenience and value at Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon.

"We're here for all of our customers' life moments – big and small – and the holiday season is no exception," said Mara Sirhal, Executive Vice President and Brand President, Bed Bath & Beyond. "Whether hosting for two or 20, Bed Bath & Beyond has everything customers need with the assortment of products they want, and if they need a little inspiration, our website, mobile app and Associates are happy to provide expert recommendations to find that perfect gift or finishing touch."

"buybuy BABY is thrilled to once again be a holiday destination for anyone shopping for babies and toddlers, as well as parents, parents-to-be and all gifters," said Patty Wu, Executive Vice President and Brand President, buybuy BABY. "If it's a family's first holiday season with baby, or they're searching for the perfect gift for extended family, we have the season's hottest deals on toys and other must-haves that make the shopping experience fun and efficient, so customers can focus on memory-making this holiday season."

Bed Bath & Beyond

The authority in all things for the home, Bed Bath & Beyond is a one-stop shop for everything needed to welcome the holiday season. From cooking and entertaining essentials to Christmas trees and wreaths and Hannukah décor, this year's holiday shop offers a curated assortment designed to inspire a festive season for all. From Monday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 13, customers looking for a great deal can enjoy 20 percent off their entire purchase on everything they need this holiday season – whether preparing the home and guest room, finding gifts to thank the hosts with the most or looking for holiday décor, shoppers will have an array of exciting brands to choose from. "Deal of the Day" specials, also starting Oct. 31, will feature online-only, one-day-only offers on must-have holiday items.

To those tasked with cooking that perfect turkey and mouthwatering sides, customer favorites like the Caraway cookware sets and assortment of Breville® appliances are great picks to help get the job done. For that sweet after-dinner treat, NINJA® Twisti makes smoothie making a breeze and NINJA® Creami is back for all the ice cream lovers. Aspiring mixologists can create an Insta-worthy night cap with the Bartesian® Premium Cocktail machine.

For those buying gifts for the hardworking host, the KitchenAid® stand mixer continues to be a crowd-pleaser, and single-serve coffee makers from Nespresso® and Keurig® provide a chance to gift pods with the coffee makers, or they make excellent stocking stuffers.

Prep for overnight guests with the Bed Bath & Beyond exclusive line of UGG® products ranging from comforters and blankets, furniture, pillows and throws and cozy items for little ones and furry ones. Casper pillows are also a must for a great night's sleep.

Shoppers are also welcomed to stock up on all things holiday décor from Christmas trees and ornaments to table linens and gifts – the options are endless to make the holidays special at Bed Bath & Beyond.

buybuy BABY

As the leading baby and toddler specialty retailer in North America, it should come as no surprise buybuy BABY has parents and gift givers covered this holiday season. With The Joy Shop – an all-inclusive holiday shopping destination for babies, toddlers and families – and the signature Baby's First Holiday collection, families will be equipped with the must-haves they need for more joyful and less stressful travel and sleepovers this season. Plus, gifters won't want to miss the Toy of the Week promotions each weekend in October on the hottest toys from top brands including Mattel, Fisher-Price®, Melissa & Doug®, and Carter's®. Shoppers can also redeem unique offers from parent-favorite brands like Barbie®, DockATot®, Elvie®, FridaBaby®, Nike®, Skip Hop®, and more, throughout the season, and enjoy Early Black Friday deals starting Thursday, Nov. 3 with new exciting offers each week through the end of the year.

buybuy BABY will also provide first time parents with guidance and advice to make the most of the holidays – whether it's their first road trip, plane ride, or overnight at the grandparents. Content will be shared digitally and through in-store events to get everyone holiday-ready.

Harmon

Harmon makes beauty and self-care truly approachable by offering incredible value on products our customers love that boost their well-being so they can discover more of what makes them shine. The holiday season is no exception, and as a favorite destination for beauty, wellness, value, convenience, and discovery, shoppers and gifters will find everything they need to be well and look and feel great with self-care favorites and more – like travel size items perfect for stocking stuffers and upcoming trips to see family and friends! Beginning Sunday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 13, customers who spend $50 are eligible to receive a $10 Harmon Bonus Card at the Health & Beauty event.

Welcome Rewards Cross-Banner Loyalty Program

During the holidays and all-year long, Welcome Rewards brings valuable savings, more benefits, and special perks to customers who sign up and shop online and in stores at Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon. Welcome Rewards allows customers to earn and redeem points across all three retail banners on every purchase, with no exclusions, every time they shop.

Convenient Services Make Shopping Easy

Customer-favorite services will continue to be available to make holiday shopping more convenient and seamless so they can shop wherever and whenever they choose, whether in store, online or on the app!

Forgot something? Services including Same Day Delivery – where customers can get what they need delivered to their door same-day by a personal shopper (for $9.99 per order) – and Buy Online Pick-Up in Store or Curbside, where customers can buy their items online and pick up their order in store or curbside in one hour or less, have shoppers covered!

For more information on products, services, and more, check out bedbathandbeyond.com, buybuybaby.com and harmonfacevalues.com.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca and harmonfacevalues.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welcome-the-holidays-with-bed-bath--beyond-buybuy-baby-and-harmon-301658144.html

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond