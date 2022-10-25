PR Newswire

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV, announced today that third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the market close on November 8, 2022. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A live and archived version of the audio presentation will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV. Our DNA medicines in development are delivered using our investigational proprietary smart device to produce immune responses against targeted pathogens and cancers. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Investors & Media:

Gene Kim, (267) 589-9471, [email protected]

Thomas Hong, (267) 440-4298, [email protected]

