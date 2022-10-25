FIRST MERCHANTS CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 220 stocks valued at a total of $999.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(4.83%), AAPL(3.32%), and MSFT(2.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST MERCHANTS CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIRST MERCHANTS CORP bought 72,978 shares of ARCA:GSY for a total holding of 360,297. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.43.

On 10/25/2022, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $49.2301 per share and a market cap of $2.15Bil. The stock has returned -1.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FIRST MERCHANTS CORP reduced their investment in NAS:CTSH by 50,233 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.5.

On 10/25/2022, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp traded for a price of $61.29 per share and a market cap of $31.46Bil. The stock has returned -21.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FIRST MERCHANTS CORP bought 43,842 shares of ARCA:IYW for a total holding of 268,524. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.68.

On 10/25/2022, iShares U.S. Technology ETF traded for a price of $77.57 per share and a market cap of $7.74Bil. The stock has returned -27.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a price-book ratio of 5.73.

During the quarter, FIRST MERCHANTS CORP bought 31,628 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 501,039. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.4 per share and a market cap of $75.62Bil. The stock has returned -16.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FIRST MERCHANTS CORP bought 40,353 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 80,064. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.5598 per share and a market cap of $37.59Bil. The stock has returned -7.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

