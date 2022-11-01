Silvergate Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Silvergate”) ( NYSE:SI, Financial), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, today announced enhancements to its operations to provide customer support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The enhanced support model enables customers to conduct certain activities outside traditional banking hours with assistance from the customer service team for general service inquiries and requests. Support will also be available across access channels including online banking and the Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”), our real-time payments platform.

“Silvergate is committed to solving problems for its customers,” said Kate Fraher, Chief Operating Officer of Silvergate. “We already offer real-time payments with 24/7 availability, and now we’re proud to offer support around the clock to give our customers confidence as they conduct their banking activities when it’s most convenient for them.”

Silvergate also recently maximized payment processing windows to allow more time to conduct wire transfer payments and foreign exchange (“FX”) activities, including pricing and executing FX trades. These maximized payment windows complement the SEN, which enables customers to securely transfer U.S. dollars and euros 24/7, completing over $2 trillion in payments since its 2017 inception.

“Offering a superior payments platform is only part of the equation,” continued Kate. “Increased access to the high-touch support our customers know and expect is critical to success in the digital assets industry, which operates without time constraints or geographic barriers.”

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital asset industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital asset companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital asset markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital asset future.

