Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 363 stocks valued at a total of $718.00Mil. The top holdings were ROP(10.89%), ENPH(6.79%), and AAPL(4.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC bought 57,715 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 113,806. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/25/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.565 per share and a market cap of $26.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC bought 434,640 shares of NYSE:MFA for a total holding of 510,290. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.17.

On 10/25/2022, MFA Financial Inc traded for a price of $9.15 per share and a market cap of $925.30Mil. The stock has returned -41.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MFA Financial Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.43 and a price-sales ratio of 13.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 16,832 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/25/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $133.0701 per share and a market cap of $359.33Bil. The stock has returned -59.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-book ratio of 2.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 107,752 shares in NYSE:ZIM, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.32 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd traded for a price of $24.24 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned 3.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 0.47, a price-book ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.20.

The guru sold out of their 298,680-share investment in NYSE:TEVA. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.84 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd traded for a price of $8.4745 per share and a market cap of $9.37Bil. The stock has returned -16.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 146.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

