monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, officially opened its latest North American office in Chicago. The team will have 6,100 square feet in Chicago’s historic Old Post Office at 433 West Van Buren Street, offering monday.com employees and Midwest customers an engaging and collaborative work space in one of the city’s premiere office spaces.

“At monday.com, collaboration is a core foundation of our culture, from Tel Aviv to Tokyo, New York to Chicago,” said Mike Lamm, VP of People, North America, monday.com. “Having just celebrated the exciting milestone of opening our North American headquarters in New York City in September, it’s wonderful to see our Midwest colleagues grow that momentum into opening this exciting space. The common thread between all of us – no matter the location – is the great success and innovation that comes from promoting collaboration and community, and this is especially true in Chicago.”

Similar to the New York office, local monday.com employees were fundamental in planning this expansion and choosing an office location and space. Those employees owned nearly the entire process – from determining the convenience of commuting, location relative to local dining, to incredible amenities both onsite, such as 3.5-acre urban rooftop oasis – the largest of its kind in the city – and additional options nearby. From beginning to end, monday.com entrusted this decision to employees directly impacted, furthering its commitment to transparency and autonomy across the company.

This Chicago space is designed to be an extension of the local team and region, both aesthetically and functionally. The Old Post Office is one of the most historic buildings in Chicago’s downtown area, serving as a central hub to its business community. By committing its presence in this particular location, the monday.com culture will continue to thrive alongside the strong Chicago culture that makes this city so attractive for business growth.

“Further expanding to America’s second city is a huge milestone for monday.com as we continue to grow our presence here,” said Tom Ronen, High Touch Customer Success Director, monday.com “This beautiful space, housed in one of the city’s most unique buildings, will help further support our team’s collaborative efforts, and guarantee our commitment to engaging with customers on a deeply personal and local level. We can’t wait to see our team continue to grow here.”

If you’re interested in learning more about monday.com and exploring career opportunities in North America, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fmonday.com%2Fcareers.

About monday.com

