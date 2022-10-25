J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $393.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.53%), TMO(5.14%), and GOOGL(5.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC bought 8,067 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 31,997. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 10/25/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $253.77 per share and a market cap of $184.96Bil. The stock has returned -16.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-book ratio of 4.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.88 and a price-sales ratio of 6.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 31,900 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 10/25/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $31.425 per share and a market cap of $137.88Bil. The stock has returned -40.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC bought 1,723 shares of NYSE:TMO for a total holding of 39,784. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.63.

On 10/25/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $509.99 per share and a market cap of $200.39Bil. The stock has returned -15.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.94 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors, LLC bought 15,305 shares of NYSE:MOS for a total holding of 56,442. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.68.

On 10/25/2022, The Mosaic Co traded for a price of $52.41 per share and a market cap of $18.04Bil. The stock has returned 24.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Mosaic Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 2,110 shares in NAS:ENPH, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $269.72 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $259.04 per share and a market cap of $34.31Bil. The stock has returned 43.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 177.14, a price-book ratio of 76.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 112.14 and a price-sales ratio of 20.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

