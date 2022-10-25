NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $188.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(37.56%), TSM(18.52%), and FOX(15.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 1,459,971 shares. The trade had a 32.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 10/25/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $60.1275 per share and a market cap of $311.86Bil. The stock has returned -45.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-book ratio of 3.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.18 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought 402,956 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 739,456. The trade had a 20.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/25/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $102.88 per share and a market cap of $1,354.95Bil. The stock has returned -24.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-book ratio of 5.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.56 and a price-sales ratio of 4.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 489,944-share investment in NAS:LI. Previously, the stock had a 5.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.16 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Li Auto Inc traded for a price of $15.43 per share and a market cap of $14.32Bil. The stock has returned -54.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 215.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 156,765 shares. The trade had a 4.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 10/25/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $63.8616 per share and a market cap of $172.35Bil. The stock has returned -63.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:HDB by 190,599 shares. The trade had a 2.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.46.

On 10/25/2022, HDFC Bank Ltd traded for a price of $60.14 per share and a market cap of $112.22Bil. The stock has returned -21.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HDFC Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16 and a price-sales ratio of 7.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

