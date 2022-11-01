TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) announced today the launch of Data-IoTSolv in the Americas, a new set of solutions that gives partners the tools to leverage data analytics and internet of things (IoT) to accelerate business growth.

Expanding on TD SYNNEX’s investment in high-growth technologies, Data-IoTSolv provides resellers with access to the best technologies traversing the entire edge continuum in IoT to advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

“The power of extracting, analyzing and executing data in such an interconnected world puts invaluable insights in the hands of organizations, giving them the tools to accelerate their growth in amazing ways,” said Francisco Criado, vice president, cloud, data, and IoT, TD SYNNEX. “We are continuing our investment in accelerating reseller’s growth of the digital transformation journey in data, analytics, applied AI, and IoT for successful customer outcomes, and our reseller first model empowers our partners to address their customer’s toughest problems quickly.”

Data-IoTSolv programs, resources and offerings are supported across four+key+pillars+of+the+digital+transformation+journey, including Foundation, Modernization, Insight-Driven, and Data-Driven, giving resellers the flexibility to enter where they are comfortable and expand with customer demand. Data-IoTSolv also provides content and training materials to guide partners toward revenue growth in this dynamic market.

“Partnering with TD SYNNEX gave us access to technology, engineering, and product support to build an integrated IBM Cloud Pak for Data use-case for a major CPG client. This included predictive models that leverage both internal and external/third-party data to potentially answer their tough questions around retail sales and supply chain,” said Jerry Endlich, president of Sterling Technology Group, Inc. “TD SYNNEX’s Data-IoTSolv consulting and engineering services helped us to show how Cloud Pak can answer the why’s behind the data.”

Learn more about Data-IoTSolv at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tdsynnex.com%2Fna%2Fus%2Fdata-iotsolv%2F and watch+our+video on the data and IoT transformation journey.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

