TPG (NASDAQ: TPG), a global alternative asset management firm, today announced that Pamela Pavkov has joined the firm as a Partner and Head of TPG NEXT, a strategy designed to back the next generation of diverse alternative asset managers. In her role, Pavkov will be responsible for driving TPG NEXT’s investment strategy, sourcing, execution, and portfolio management.

TPG launched TPG NEXT to accelerate the growth of diverse-led GPs by providing access to capital, business building expertise, and strategic advisory to underrepresented talent. The strategy aims to increase the number of diverse-led firms in alternative assets, aligning the industry more closely with broader demographic trends and catalyzing diverse-led managers’ growth and success. The firm began investing in diverse managers in 2019 and has since backed three firms: Harlem Capital, VamosVentures, and LandSpire.

“We believe investors and allocators are seeking more proactive solutions to address private markets’ systemic inequities,” said Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at TPG and Senior Sponsor of TPG NEXT. “TPG NEXT is bringing purposeful, flexible capital to bridge the opportunity gap in our industry and develop and scale the next generation of diverse managers and diverse-led ecosystems. Pamela’s leadership and experience make her the right executive to grow our mandate.”

TPG NEXT leverages the full TPG ecosystem by combining capital, operating expertise, and the broad reach of its network to help underrepresented founders and teams build businesses for the future. The strategy sits within TPG’s global impact investing platform, built for funds committed to driving both competitive financial returns and meaningful, measurable impact at scale.

“At its core, TPG NEXT is tackling issues of equality and access that have long permeated our industry and our society more broadly,” said Maya Chorengel and Steve Ellis, Co-Managing Partners of The Rise Funds. “The initiative aligns with the way TPG delivers mission-driven capital and differentiated capabilities towards solving complex problems around the world, while also driving competitive returns. We’re thrilled to welcome an executive of Pamela’s caliber to lead TPG NEXT as part of our impact platform.”

“TPG is bringing the resources and capabilities of a leading private equity firm to support the next generation of alternative asset firms,” said Pavkov. “NEXT uniquely combines TPG’s history of innovation with its longstanding commitment to DE&I. I am excited to join the team and continue to empower diverse capital allocators.”

Pavkov joins TPG after nearly 12 years at Jasper Ridge Partners, where she most recently served as a Partner with a focus on private equity investing and philanthropic advisory services. Pavkov earned a BA in English and Neuroscience from Wellesley College, an MA in English from Stanford University, and an MBA and Certificate in Public Management from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm founded in San Francisco in 1992 with $127 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com or @TPG on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005453/en/